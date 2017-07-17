FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total says crude exports from Congo Republic Djeno terminal unaffected
July 17, 2017 / 3:39 PM / an hour ago

Total says crude exports from Congo Republic Djeno terminal unaffected

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A logo for oil giant Total is seen at a petrol station in London February 12, 2008.Stephen Hird/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total said on Monday that crude exports from its Djeno terminal in Congo Republic was ongoing and unaffected following a strike last week and the sinking of a loading buoy in an unrelated accident.

Traders said on Friday that the company had declared a force majeure on exports of Djeno crude following the incident.

A spokeswoman for Total said: "exports from Djeno remain unaffected and safely continue with the second available loading buoy," adding that the tanker that was loading at the time of the buoy incident was safely disconnected.

She added that the strike at the terminal ended on Friday, while an investigation into the buoy accident was ongoing.

Reporting by Bate Felix, Julia Payne and Edward McAllister; Editing by Michel Rose

