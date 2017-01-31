FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total planning EV charging points at its French stations: CEO
January 31, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 7 months ago

Total planning EV charging points at its French stations: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas giant Total is planning a network of electric vehicle charging points at its petrol stations across France, the company's Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.

"We plan to do it. We are thinking of how to equip our stations with electric charging points," Pouyanne told journalists at the sidelines of the SER renewable energy conference in Paris.

Pouyanne said the company was looking at installing the charging points mostly outside city centers and was talking to car makers such as PSA .

"Our plan consists of looking at how to create a charging point network around French highways to have charging points every 150 or 160 km (100 miles)," he said, adding that there was demand from clients.

"We are preparing the investment for it," Pouyanne said, adding that Total is targeting about 300 petrol stations.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq

