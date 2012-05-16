FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total says stops Elgin gas leak
May 16, 2012 / 9:30 AM / in 5 years

Total says stops Elgin gas leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Elgin platform in the North Sea is seen in this undated photograph received in London on March 30, 2012. Signs of trouble aboard a North Sea drilling platform where a natural gas leak has triggered fears of a massive explosion began in a plugged well a month ago, operator Total said on Friday. Total said the photograph was taken on March 29, 2012 . REUTERS/Total E&P/Handout

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Total said it had succeeded in stopping the gas leak at its well at the Elgin platform in the North Sea after it pumped heavy mud into it.

During the coming days, teams of experts from Total and specialist contractors will closely monitor the well to confirm the success of the move, the company said on its website on Wednesday.

“The well intervention operation, which involved pumping heavy mud into the leaking well, began on May 15 and the leak was stopped 12 hours later,” Total said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs

