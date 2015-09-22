FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total says no manipulation of natgas market after U.S. accusations
September 22, 2015 / 4:09 PM / 2 years ago

Total says no manipulation of natgas market after U.S. accusations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total said on Tuesday that it was convinced its local unit TGPNA had not committed any of the manipulations of natural gas market alleged by U.S. energy regulator FERC.

A spokeswoman said Total had fully cooperated with energy regulator FERC in the probe over allegations it manipulated natural gas market in 2009-2012 and transmitted all requested documents.

U.S. federal energy regulators on Tuesday alleged traders at French energy company Total SA manipulated the natural gas market in the southwest United States between June 2009 and June 2012.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander

