FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total to send helicopter to Elgin platform: sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 2, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 6 years

Total to send helicopter to Elgin platform: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Total plans to send a helicopter in the next few days to ensure the Elgin platform is safe ahead of an operation to cap a well leaking dangerous amounts of explosive gas for the past week, two industry sources said on Monday.

“Total is sending its own people to ensure the platform is safe...in the next few days,” one of the sources said.

Total aims to carry out an operation at the end of the week to stop the gas leak by injecting drilling mud on the wellhead, which would involve sending experts to the wellhead platform.

The workers union representing staff at the Elgin platform opposes plans to fly a team of crisis engineers to the platform on safety grounds, saying it is too dangerous given the amounts of gas in the vicinity.

“We think this is a highly dangerous tactic. Even a dropped hammer could ignite the gas. The whole thing would have to executed perfectly,” a union official who asked not to be identified said.

Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Erica Billingham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.