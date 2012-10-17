FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total gas network sale would face government scrutiny: unions
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 17, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Total gas network sale would face government scrutiny: unions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total (TOTF.PA) has received expressions of interest in its domestic gas transport and storage unit, TIGF, although the winning bidder would face government scrutiny, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

Total’s plans to sell the unit for an estimated 2.8 billion euros were first reported by Reuters in July. The company could use the proceeds from the sale of the network, which operates in the southwest of France, to fund acquisitions. Total said at the time that no sales process was underway.

However, the unit told unions during a works council meeting on Tuesday that Total was indeed looking for a buyer.

“They told us there were a lot of interested buyers,” said union spokesman Patrick Mathieu.

“There’s a group of buyers who could include foreign industrial companies, pension funds or even the Caisse des Depots,” he added, referring to the French state bank that was previously part of a consortium that bought a stake in GDF Suez’s GSZ.PA French gas pipeline business in 2011.

He added that any buyer would have to be vetted by the government ”in as much as they would need to transfer the permits to run the network.

“This sale is complicated and we’re going to do our best to make it even more so,” he added, raising the possibility of strikes.

Total said last month that it planned to sell assets worth as much as $20 billion through to 2014 as part of a bolder management approach that involves buying and selling assets more frequently.

Reporting By Benjamin Mallet. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.