Total CEO says no reason to sell Hutchinson currently

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO and President of TOTAL SA, speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

PARIS (Reuters) - Total’s chief executive said on Friday the French oil major saw no reason currently to sell its Hutchinson rubber unit and that the group will explain in due time what its plans are for the business.

“It’s a superb company, we are strongly attached to it,” Patrick Pouyanne told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting in Paris. “As long as we can support the company’s development, there is no reason to sell a profitable company.”

“Yet, we should always look at whether it’s part of the group’s strategy, if it needs heavy investments ... if we’re the best shareholder,” he said.

“In due time, we will explain what we should do, but today there is no precise issue on the matter, only rumors, and you shouldn’t believe rumors,” Pouyanne added.

Sources told Reuters in February that Total was preparing for the sale or listing of Hutchinson, which could be worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion).