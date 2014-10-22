FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total board to consider split of CEO/Chairman roles: Les Echos
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2014 / 7:43 AM / 3 years ago

Total board to consider split of CEO/Chairman roles: Les Echos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

View of French oil giant Total headquarters in the financial district of la Defense near Paris March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of French oil group Total (TOTF.PA) will meet on Wednesday to consider splitting the chairman and chief executive roles previously held by Christophe de Margerie, who died in a plane crash in Moscow on Monday, Les Echos newspaper reported.

Former Chief Executive Thierry Desmarest, currently honorary chairman, will propose that he become non-executive chairman of Total while head of refining, Patrick Pouyanne, would become chief executive, the newspaper said on its website.

If the appointments are accepted by the board at the meeting, due to start at 4:30 a.m. EDT, they will then have to be approved by shareholders, as Pouyanne is not yet a member of the board, Les Echos said.

A spokesman for Total declined to comment.

De Margerie, 63, was killed when his private jet hit a snow plough as it was taking off from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Monday night.

His death leaves a void at the top of one of the world’s biggest listed oil firms at a difficult time for the industry, as oil prices fall and state-backed competitors keep them out of some of the best oil exploration territory.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.