Total money market mutual funds rose by $12.20 billion in latest week: ICI
#Money
May 30, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

Total money market mutual funds rose by $12.20 billion in latest week: ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

”Total money market mutual fund assets increased by $12.20 billion to $2.613 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, May 29, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds increased by $6.85 billion, taxable non-government funds increased by $6.24 billion, and tax-exempt funds decreased by $900 million.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by $1.52 billion to $895.16 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $20 million to $193.43 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $990 million to $513.86 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $550 million to $187.87 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds increased by $10.68 billion to $1.718 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets increased by $6.87 billion to $717.89 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $5.26 billion to $929.61 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.45 billion to $70.68 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
