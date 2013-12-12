Total money market mutual funds rise by $7.45 billion in latest week: ICI

Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

”Total money market mutual fund assets increased by $7.45 billion to $2.710 trillion for week ending Wednesday, December 11, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $1.40 billion, taxable non-government funds increased by $8.29 billion, and tax-exempt funds increased by $560 million. .

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by $2.17 billion to $921.66 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category increased by $560 million to $198.98 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $1.51 billion to $529.92 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $100 million to $192.76 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds increased by $5.28 billion to $1.788 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $1.95 billion to $740.75 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $6.79 billion to $973.11 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $450 million to $74.12 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website.”