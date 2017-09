Total's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne attends a panel at the MEDEF union summer forum on the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, France, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said he saw global oil demand growing by a very strong 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) or even more this year.

“World oil demand is expected to grow 1.7 million bpd in 2015. My traders told me more than that,” he told the Oil & Money conference in London on Wednesday.