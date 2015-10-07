Total sees more refiners closing in Europe beyond 2015

A logo is pictured at French oil and gas company Total gas station in Marseille, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON (Reuters) - More oil refineries need to close in Europe to shrink overcapacity despite good refining margins seen over the past year, the president of French oil major Total’s refining and chemical unit said on Wednesday.

Philippe Sauquet told the Oil & Money conference in London that Europe’s refining capacity has shrunk by 1.5 million barrels per day in 2015, which could be sufficient for the near future but might not be enough for the next five years.