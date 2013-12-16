FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two unions sign pay rise deal with Total management: CFDT
December 16, 2013 / 2:29 PM / 4 years ago

Two unions sign pay rise deal with Total management: CFDT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the French oil company Total building named Total Coupole Tower (C) at the La Defense business district, in Courbevoie near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Two unions at Total’s (TOTF.PA) refining branch have signed a pay rise deal with management, which is enough to make the deal valid, a top CFDT union official told Reuters on Monday.

The hard-line CGT union, which represents around a quarter of refining workers at Total’s French refineries, had not however signed the deal by 1419 GMT (9:19 a.m. EST), the official added.

The agreement does not prevent striking CGT workers at the Gonfreville and La Mede plants to continue halting production.

“This is a good compromise in the current economic climate. The deal is applicable for 19,000 workers,” Francois Pelegrina, a CFDT coordinator at Total.

The endorsement of two different union organizations was needed for a deal to go through. The moderate CGC had already said it would sign the deal with management.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Muriel Boselli

