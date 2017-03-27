FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total targets U.S. polyethylene market with $1.7 billion investment
#Deals
March 27, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 5 months ago

Total targets U.S. polyethylene market with $1.7 billion investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo for oil giant Total is seen at a petrol station in London February 12, 2008.Stephen Hird/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total (TOTF.PA) said it aims to become a major player in the U.S. polyethylene market as it announced a $1.7 billion joint venture on Monday with Austria's Borealis and Canada's Nova Chemical.

The new venture plans to build a 1 million ton per year ethane steam cracker in Port Arthur, Texas, and is also considering building a 625,000 tonnes per year polyethylene unit at Total's Bayport site, also in Texas, on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Total will hold a 50 percent stake in the venture and the new cracker, which will be built alongside Total's Port Arthur refinery and Total/BASF's existing steam cracker, is scheduled to start in 2020, it said.

"By joining forces with Borealis and Nova, we aim to create a major player in the US polyethylene market," Total's Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

Total said it expects the joint venture to be established in late 2017 and a final investment decision on the polyethylene unit will be taken simultaneously by the JV partners.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Susan Fenton

