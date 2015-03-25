Total says Yemen LNG plant operating normally

PARIS (Reuters) - A Total spokeswoman said on Wednesday that operations at the company’s Yemen Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant were continuing normally.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to local residents, Houthi militia forces seized an air base and appeared poised to capture the southern port of Aden from defenders loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The 6.7 million-tonnes-a-year Yemen LNG plant operated by Total lies about 400 kilometres east along the coast from Aden.

It lifted a two-week force majeure in January which had followed deteriorating security after the collapse of the government.