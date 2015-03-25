FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total says Yemen LNG plant operating normally
March 25, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Total says Yemen LNG plant operating normally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A Total spokeswoman said on Wednesday that operations at the company’s Yemen Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant were continuing normally.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to local residents, Houthi militia forces seized an air base and appeared poised to capture the southern port of Aden from defenders loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The 6.7 million-tonnes-a-year Yemen LNG plant operated by Total lies about 400 kilometres east along the coast from Aden.

It lifted a two-week force majeure in January which had followed deteriorating security after the collapse of the government.

Reporting by Andrew Callus, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
