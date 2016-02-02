FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
England's Tough Guy race tests stamina of the fittest
February 1, 2016

England's Tough Guy race tests stamina of the fittest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wolverhampton, England - With an underwater tunnel, a vertical wall climb and a series of concrete pipes fixed with hanging electrical wire, the mud-sodden Tough Guy race on Sunday was not for the faint hearted.

Englishman Conor Hancock, of Sheffield, was the first to cross the finish line of the 15-kilometer (9.3 mile) race, which attracts thousands of competitors from around the world.

Proceeds from the event, which was first staged in 1987 and is dubbed the world’s toughest one-day race, went to the Horse Sanctuary, a charity that helps  elderly, unwanted or injured horses and donkeys.               

