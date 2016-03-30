FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3Peak sees chip output jump on deal with Israel's TowerJazz
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 30, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

3Peak sees chip output jump on deal with Israel's TowerJazz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker 3Peak expects a sharp increase in integrated circuit (IC) shipments this year due as it expands its manufacturing output to a plant in Japan through an extension of its collaboration with Israel’s TowerJazz.

3Peak’s products are currently solely produced at TowerJazz’s 200mm fab in Israel and are now starting to also be made at the TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor fab in Japan.

“In 2015, 3PEAK’s IC shipments increased 35 percent compared with 2014. With dual sourcing capabilities, we expect to have an increase of 200 percent in 2016,” Joe Zhou, chief executive of 3peak, said in a statement on Wednesday.

TowerJazz noted that the dual sourcing will assure 3Peak supply and provide a closer proximity to China. TowerJazz shares were up 4.5 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.