Israel's TowerJazz in deal with CMOSIS for image sensors
#Technology News
June 11, 2013

Israel's TowerJazz in deal with CMOSIS for image sensors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz (TSEM.TA) will produce 12-megapixel CMOS image sensors for Antwerp-based CMOSIS, a supplier of high-end image sensors for professional imaging applications.

CMOSIS’ CMV 12000 product is targeted at various markets such as industrial inspection, broadcasting and motion analysis. In 2010, TowerJazz and CMOSIS first began collaborating on the CMV product line.

An Israeli market source who asked not to be identified estimated this agreement would contribute tens of millions of dollars in revenue to TowerJazz in 2014.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
