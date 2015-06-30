FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurance broker Willis Group to buy Towers Watson in stock deal
#Deals
June 30, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Insurance broker Willis Group to buy Towers Watson in stock deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings WSH.N said it signed an agreement with Financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co TW.O to combine the companies in an all-stock deal with an implied equity value of about $18 billion.

Willis shareholders will own about 50.1 percent and Towers Watson shareholders will own about 49.9 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, the companies said in a statement.

Towers Watson shareholders will receive 2.6490 Willis shares for each share owned and a one-time cash dividend of $4.87 per share.

The combined company, which will be named Willis Towers Watson, will maintain its domicile in Ireland.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
