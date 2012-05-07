FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Towers Watson Q3 beats; raises 2012 EPS outlook
May 7, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Towers Watson Q3 beats; raises 2012 EPS outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Professional services company Towers Watson and Co TW.N posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher revenue from its benefits segment, and raised its full-year profit outlook.

The company now expects full-year earnings of $5.14 per share to $5.19 per share, up from its prior outlook of $5.05 per share to $5.15 per share.

Towers Watson, which was formed after the $4 billion merger between Watson Wyatt Worldwide and Towers Perrin Forster & Crosby in 2010, also forecast 2012 revenue of around $3.45 billion.

Towers Watson reported third-quarter earnings of $68.2 million, or 95 cents per share, compared with earnings of $69.2 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.39 per share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $901.5 million.

While revenue increased across all businesses, in its biggest segment, benefits, it rose 2 percent to $520 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.35 per share, on revenue of $896.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $4.66 billion, closed at $65.35 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have risen 8 percent in the last three months.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net

