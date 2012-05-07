FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Towers Watson Q3 earnings beat Street; raises 2012 EPS outlook
May 7, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Towers Watson Q3 earnings beat Street; raises 2012 EPS outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Professional services company Towers Watson and Co TW.N posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on higher revenue from its benefits segment, and raised its full-year profit outlook.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $68.2 million, or 95 cents per share, compared with earnings of $69.2 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.39 per share.

This compares with analysts’ expectations of $1.35 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the company now expects earnings of $5.14 per share to $5.19 per share, up from its prior view of $5.05 per share to $5.15 per share.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net

