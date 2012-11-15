FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota recalls 11,153 Scion iQs
November 15, 2012 / 4:03 PM / 5 years ago

Toyota recalls 11,153 Scion iQs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)(TM.N) is recalling 11,153 Scion iQ hatchbacks because the front passenger air bags might not deploy in a crash.

A sensor cable may become damaged when sliding the passenger seat forward or backward on 2012 and 2013 iQs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday in its official recall notice.

The defect could cause the passenger-side air bags to become deactivated or improperly activated, which could “increase the risk of injury to an occupant” in a crash, Toyota said in a November 7 letter to NHTSA.

There have been no reports of injuries due to the defect.

Toyota dealers will install a protective cover on the sensor cable, beginning in December.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

