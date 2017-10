A woman walks by vehicles for sale at a Toyota dealership in Pasadena, California October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) U.S. May auto sales rose 2.5 percent to 207,952 vehicles, the company said on Monday.

Toyota only gave total sales figure in the morning and will report fuller results Monday afternoon.

The 2.5 percent rise in Toyota’s U.S. auto sales was in line with analysts’ expectations.