Toyota to launch China-only brands from next year: executive
November 22, 2012 / 3:04 AM / 5 years ago

Toyota to launch China-only brands from next year: executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch two China-only brands through its two Chinese joint ventures starting next year, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Toyota makes cars in partnership with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (601238.SS).

Hiroji Onishi, Toyota’s senior managing Officer, did not say which venture will roll out its China-only brand first.

Rivals Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), Honda Motor Co (7267.T) are among other foreign automakers that also have China-only brands.

Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Writing by Fang Yan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

