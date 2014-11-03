Toyota says Oct China auto sales up 27.1 percent year/year

A security guard walks under the logo of Toyota Motor Corp at the company's showroom in Tokyo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 104,700 vehicles in China in October, up 27.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That followed an 26.1 percent year-on-year jump in September and a 8.9 percent rise in August. In the first 10 months of the year, Japan’s biggest automaker by sales volume sold about 815,000 vehicles in China, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China this year. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time, a target it originally aimed for in 2010. Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS) (2238.HK).

