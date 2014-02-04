FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. auto market continues on mild recovery track: Toyota executive
February 4, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. auto market continues on mild recovery track: Toyota executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. auto market will continue to mildly recover, likely totaling 16 million vehicles this year, a Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) executive said on Tuesday.

“In the United States, we basically think the market will continue on a recovery track,” Managing Officer Takuo Sasaki told a news conference to brief on Toyota’s third-quarter earnings.

Sales of new light vehicles in the world’s biggest market totaled 15.58 million in 2013.

Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau

