FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota offices raided by police over arrest of executive: source
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota offices raided by police over arrest of executive: source

Kiyoshi Takenaka, Minami Funakoshi

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Tokyo offices were raided by police over the arrest of a manager for alleged drug offences last week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A Toyota spokesman declined to comment, saying only that the company was cooperating with police.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda apologized on Friday after its new communications chief Julie Hamp, an American and its first senior female executive, was arrested on suspicion of illegally bringing pain killers into Japan just two months after her appointment.

Toyoda also expressed support for Hamp, saying the company was confident the investigation would show she had not intended to break any laws.

Hamp told police she brought the drugs into Japan to treat pain in her knees, Kyodo News reported earlier on Tuesday.

Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Alison Williams and Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.