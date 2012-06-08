FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safety agency probes Honda, Toyota crossovers
June 8, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Safety agency probes Honda, Toyota crossovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer views a Honda Pilot at SanTan Honda Superstore in Chandler, Arizona June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - Safety regulators said Friday they have opened separate investigations into consumer complaints about possible stability control failures in 2005 Honda Pilot crossover SUV and possible corrosion-related failures of rear suspension arms in Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs from model years 2006-2008.

This type of investigation is short of a recall of the vehicles, but may lead to one after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration completes its probe.

The Pilot is made by Honda Motor Co and the Rav4 by Toyota Motor Corp.

Pilot U.S. sales in 2012 were up 6 percent to about 45,000 and RAV4 sales were up 16 percent to about 74,000 through May, according to Autodata Corp.

Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

