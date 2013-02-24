FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to recall 6,934 cars in South Korea for wiper glitches
February 24, 2013 / 3:46 AM / in 5 years

Toyota to recall 6,934 cars in South Korea for wiper glitches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Toyota logo is seen at a dealership of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp in Brussels October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

SEOUL (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Korea, Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) South Korean sales affiliate, will recall nearly 7,000 Lexus IS cars due to wiper problems, South Korea’s land and transport ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that Toyota will recall 6,704 Lexus IS250s, 176 IS-Cs and 54 IS-Fs, which were produced between May 2005 and October 2011.

It said the wiper arm nuts in the vehicles may not be tight enough, causing malfunction.

Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Nick Macfie

