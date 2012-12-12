FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota to replace Lexus emergency trunk levers: magazine
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 12, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Toyota to replace Lexus emergency trunk levers: magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Toyota logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will alert about 700,000 owners of three Lexus models built over the last several years of a problem with the emergency trunk release, Consumer Reports magazine said on Wednesday.

The automaker will make the announcement next month. The affected models include 2007-2013 Lexus ES mid-size sedans, 2006-2012 Lexus IS cars and the 2013 Lexus GS sedan.

In these vehicles, a lever allowing a person to open the trunk from the inside was easily broken. Toyota is replacing the release with a “more robust” polypropylene version with supporting ridges, the magazine said.

Consumer Reports flagged the problem in October after the four-year-old son of the magazine’s auto testing director found the problem with the trunk lever.

The lever has been mandatory since the 2002 model year. In these models, it snaps off when pulled toward the driver’s side. It works when pulled straight down or toward the passenger side.

Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.