FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Toyota Philippines expects 10 percent growth in output this year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 26, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 7 months ago

Toyota Philippines expects 10 percent growth in output this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Toyota Motor Corp is seen at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016.Toru Hanai/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is expecting an increase in its output by a tenth this year, catering to strong demand in one of the fastest growing automotive markets in Southeast Asia.

The country launched its $600-million automotive incentive program in 2015 to help boost its fledgling auto industry, raise production and catch up with regional rivals.

Toyota Philippines, the country's top car manufacturer and seller, assembles Vios and Innova models in its facility south of Manila and produced a record 55,028 vehicles last year.

"We are projecting at the minimum a 10 percent growth," Toyota Philippines Vice Chairman Alfred Ty told reporters when asked about the production volume for 2017.

The sales allowed Toyota Philippines, a joint venture between Japan's Toyota and local conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc (GTCAP.PS), to break into the top 10 for highest selling markets of the Japanese car maker.

Sales of motor vehicles in the Philippines jumped 24.3 percent to 325,468 units in the January-November period last year. That is the third-largest growth rate in the region behind Singapore's 45.6 percent and Vietnam's 30.8 percent growth, data from the ASEAN Automotive Federation showed.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.