Toyota: new Prius to get mileage of 40 km per liter in Japan versus 32.6 km per liter now
October 13, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota: new Prius to get mileage of 40 km per liter in Japan versus 32.6 km per liter now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Showroom staff chat next to a Toyota Motor Corp Prius Alpha at its showroom in Tokyo February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Tuesday the fourth-generation Prius hybrid model would have listed mileage of 40 km per liter (94 mpg) in Japan, improving fuel economy by more than a fifth from the current version’s 32.6 km/l.

Japan’s top automaker, which pioneered the fuel-efficient gasoline-hybrid engine technology with the first-generation Prius in 1997, said mileage would vary depending on the car’s specification.

Toyota has said it would begin selling the new Prius from year-end, starting in Japan.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Styephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
