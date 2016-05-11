FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to continue production at Japan plants at least through May 21
May 11, 2016 / 3:26 AM / in a year

Toyota to continue production at Japan plants at least through May 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee inspects a compact car ETIOS as he trains at the assembly line of the new plant of Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation in Sorocaba, 100km (62 miles) west of Sao Paulo, in this August 9, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will continue production at its domestic assembly plants between May 16 and May 21, as it was able to procure auto parts from a supplier whose plant sustained damage in a series of earthquakes that hit southern Japan last month.

The automaker has extended production by roughly a week, after resuming operations between May 6 and May 14. Toyota stopped production lines last month for a week following the deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto.

Toyota said it will determine whether the plants will continue to operate beyond that date after examining its supply situation.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

