Toyota to continue production at Japan plants at least through May 21

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will continue production at its domestic assembly plants between May 16 and May 21, as it was able to procure auto parts from a supplier whose plant sustained damage in a series of earthquakes that hit southern Japan last month.

The automaker has extended production by roughly a week, after resuming operations between May 6 and May 14. Toyota stopped production lines last month for a week following the deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto.

Toyota said it will determine whether the plants will continue to operate beyond that date after examining its supply situation.