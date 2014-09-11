Toyota recalling 130,000 Tundras for air-bag issue

Toyota Group Vice President Bill Fay speaks during the debut of the 2014 Toyota Tundra at the Chicago Autoshow, in this February 7, 2013, file photo. REUTERS/John Gress/Files

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is recalling 130,000 2014 Tundra pickup trucks to correct a problem with side air bags, the automaker’s U.S. sales arm said Thursday.

An incorrectly installed piece of trim on the vehicle’s center pillar could interfere with the deployment of the side air bags in a crash, according to Toyota Motor Sales USA.

Toyota said it is not aware of any injuries or fatalities related to the condition.