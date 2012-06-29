Toyota adds 2 more Lexus models to 2009 recall

A logo is seen on Toyota's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it will add two of its Lexus models to a recall it started in late 2009 to address the risk that a loose floor mat could force down the accelerator.

Toyota said about 131,800 vehicles of the 2010 RX350 model and about 22,200 vehicles of its 2010 RX450H model would be recalled.

Owners of the vehicles will receive a safety recall notification in early August.

Lexus dealers will handle the vehicles at no cost to the customers, the company said in a statement.

Toyota in September 2009 had recalled about 3.8 million vehicles in the United States, citing the floor mat risk.

The company maintained from the start of its worst safety crisis that the issue was linked to floor mats pinning gas pedals down rather than a systemic electronic problem. And in early 2011, US Department of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced that a federal probe essentially agreed with Toyota.