Toyota recalls 2001-2004 model year Tacoma pickup trucks

A logo is seen on the Toyota booth on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, in this file picture taken September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is recalling about 150,000 Tacoma mid-size pickup trucks from the model years 2001 to 2004 in cold-weather U.S. states because the spare tire could fall off.

The spare tire in these Tacoma models is stored beneath the trucks’ bed. When the trucks were made, the metal plate that keeps the spare tire in place was not coated with sufficient amounts of phosphate to retard rust, Toyota said.

Over time and in limited cases, corrosion of the plate could cause it to break, causing the detachment of the spare tire, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The 150,000 trucks involved in the recall were initially sold in one of 20 cold-weather U.S. states, Toyota said.

Letters will go to the owners of the recalled vehicles in December, Toyota said.

Toyota dealers will replace the spare tire assembly, if necessary, without charge to Tacoma owners.