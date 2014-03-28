Toyota recalls 124,050 Avalon sedans for airbag issue

Women walk in front of Toyota Motor's logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it was recalling about 124,050 Avalon large sedans globally, with most in the United States, to fix an electrical issue that may cause the front airbags to inadvertently deploy.

The Japanese automaker said late on Thursday the 2003 and 2004 model-year cars are being recalled because certain circuits in the airbag control module may be damaged by exposure to electrical noise from other electrical components. In addition to the airbags, the seatbelt pretensioners could inadvertently deploy as well.

A Toyota spokeswoman said there was one report of a minor injury, but no accidents or fatalities.

Dealers will address the issue by adding an electrical noise filter to the airbag control module, Toyota said.

About 119,000 of the cars, built at the company’s plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, were sold in the United States, about 4,000 in the Middle East, about 1,000 in Canada and another 50 in China, a spokeswoman said.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified of the recall by mail, Toyota said.