Toyota recalling 20,000 late-model vehicles on potential fuel leak

A worker is reflected next to the emblem of a Toyota Vios sedan at a stockyard of the Toyota Philippines manufacturing plant in Sta Rosa, Laguna, south of Manila August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will recall about 20,000 vehicles worldwide for possible fuel leaks.

Most of the affected vehicles are in the United States but were also shipped to other countries, Toyota said.

Toyota Motor Sales USA said the recall involves vehicles with its 2GR-FE engine.

The recall includes the 2015 model year Lexus RX, and four 2014 model year Toyota vehicles: Avalon, Camry, Highlander and Sienna. Lexus is Toyota’s luxury brand.

A fuel delivery pipe in the engine may leak because it was not correctly welded by a Toyota supplier company, the automaker said. This could lead to a leak, which could increase the risk of fire.

Toyota said it was not aware of any fires, crashes, injuries or fatalities caused by the problem.

All of the affected Toyota models were produced in the United States, with the Lexus model made in Canada. They were shipped around the world, including to South Korea, Russia, Australia, other parts of Asia and the Middle East, a Toyota spokesman said.

Technicians at Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the fuel delivery pipe and if it was produced at that particular supplier, they will replace it with a new one, Toyota said.