Toyota to recall 112,500 U.S. vehicles on possible safety issues
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
March 11, 2015 / 6:39 PM / 3 years ago

Toyota to recall 112,500 U.S. vehicles on possible safety issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Toyota logo is seen on a car inside a showroom at a Toyota dealership in Warsaw April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) U.S. arm said it was recalling about 112,500 vehicles due to possible safety issues.

The recall affects about 110,000 Camry, Camry Hybrid, Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles of model year 2015, RAV4 vehicles of model year 2014-2015, and 2,500 RAV4 EV vehicles of model year 2012-2014, the company said on Wednesday. (toyota.us/1BxlhUh)

Toyota said components in the RAV4 EV vehicles being recalled might cause them to shift to “neutral” gear due to a software issue, increasing the risk of a crash.

The other vehicles being recalled might have possible manufacturing damage in their electric power steering circuit boards, Toyota said.

The company said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities caused due to these issues.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
