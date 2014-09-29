Toyota to recall 690,000 Tacoma vehicles in U.S. to fix suspension

A worker is reflected next to the emblem of a Toyota Vios sedan at a stockyard of the Toyota Philippines manufacturing plant in Sta Rosa, Laguna, south of Manila August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), said it would recall about 690,00 Tacoma 4X4 and Tacoma pre-runner pickup trucks to fix issues with the vehicles’ rear suspension system.

“The involved vehicles’ rear suspension system contains leaf springs that are constructed of either three or four leaves. There is a possibility that a leaf could fracture due to stress and corrosion,” Toyota said in a statement on Monday.

If the vehicle continues to be used, it could lead to the broken leaf coming in contact with surrounding components, including the fuel tank and causing a leak, the company said.

“In the presence of an ignition source, this could result in a fire,” the car maker said.

Toyota said it was not aware of any injuries due to this.

The vehicles belong to model years 2005-2011, the company said.