10 months ago
Toyota recalls 340,000 Priuses globally to fix parking brake issue
#Autos
October 12, 2016 / 5:53 AM / 10 months ago

Toyota recalls 340,000 Priuses globally to fix parking brake issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman is reflected on a screen showing Toyota Motor Corp's Prius hybrid car at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Wednesday it was recalling around 340,000 of its latest Prius gasoline hybrid model in Japan and overseas to fix a parking brake issue.

The recall covers models produced between August 2015 and October 2016, and affects around 210,000 vehicles in Japan and 94,000 in North America, Toyota said, adding that the balance would be recalled in Europe, Australia and other regions.

No accidents have been reported in Japan in connection with the issue, a Toyota spokeswoman said, while declining to comment on whether any accidents had occurred overseas.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph 2 to say 94,000 vehicles, not 92,000, will be recalled in North America; also corrects start of production period to August 2015, from October 2015)

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

