Toyota Lexus to recall some 2006-2011 models due to fuel leak

A Lexus logo on glass reflects a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the 41st Tokyo Motor Show in Chiba, east of Tokyo October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will recall 422,509 of its luxury brand Lexus vehicles in the United States because of a possible fuel leak that increases the risk of fire, U.S. regulators said on Friday.

The recall covers Lexus LS from model years 2007 to 2010, Lexus GS from 2006 to 2011 and Lexus IS from 2006 to 2011.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said fuel might leak where the fuel pressure sensor is attached to the fuel delivery pipe. If a spark occurs, fire could start.

Toyota told the NHTSA that it was not aware of any fires or injuries caused by this condition.

Beginning next month, Toyota is to notify owners of various versions of the three models affected and tell them to bring their vehicles into dealerships for repair.