Toyota recalls 466,000 vehicles globally for spare tire, braking issues

A Toyota logo is seen in a showroom at a Toyota dealership in Warsaw April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Thursday it is recalling 466,000 minivans and cars globally, mostly in the United States, for possible faulty brakes and loss of a spare tire.

The Japanese automaker said it is recalling about 16,000 Lexus GS sedans from model year 2013 because a switch in the braking system could cause the system to activate while driving, which could cause unexpected deceleration of the vehicle.

Toyota said it was not aware of any accidents, injuries or fatalities related to the issue. Dealers will replace the brake pedal support assembly.

Of the affected cars, about 10,500 were sold in the United States, 1,900 in Europe, 1,400 in China and 1,400 in other markets, a Toyota spokeswoman said.

Toyota also is recalling about 450,000 Toyota Sienna minivans from model years 2004 to 2011 that were originally sold in cold weather states that use road salt to melt snow and ice. Some of the vehicles, from 2004 to 2010 model years, were involved in an April 2010 recall.

The company said the affected vehicles have a spare tire carrier stowed under the vehicle with a lightweight, foam water splash protector that uses a cable to hold it in place. Road salt can corrode the cable, possibly resulting in the spare tire falling off.

The spokeswoman said Toyota was not aware of any reports of accidents, injuries or fatalities related to this issue. Dealers will replace the carrier assembly as part of the recall.

Of the affected minivans, about 370,000 were sold in the United States, 80,000 in Canada and 400 in western Europe, the spokeswoman said.