Toyota recalling 1.43 million hybrids worldwide for air bag issue

A row of new 2010 Toyota Prius hybrid vehicles sit for sale in the car lot at the Toyota dealership in El Cajon, California in this file photo dated March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said late on Tuesday it is recalling 1.43 million hybrid Prius and Lexus CT200h cars worldwide because of a possible airbag inflator defect.

The recall covers 2010-2012 vehicles with air bag inflators that could have a small crack in a weld, which could lead to the separation of the inflator chambers. The air bag could partially inflate and the inflator could enter the vehicle interior, increasing the risk of injury, Toyota said.

The recall covers 482,000 U.S. vehicles and the air bag inflators involved in this recall were not produced by Takata Corp, Toyota spokesman Victor Vanov said.

The company said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths related to the recall.