Toyota sees operating profit tripling this year
May 9, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

Toyota sees operating profit tripling this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo May 9, 2012. Toyota Motor Corp, Japan's top automaker, said on Wednesday it expects group-wide global sales to rise to 8.70 million vehicles in the business year to March 2013, from 7.352 million last business year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Japan’s top automaker, said quarterly operating profit jumped more than five-fold to $3 billion and would treble in the current year as vehicle production roars back from post-disaster lows.

January-March operating profit increased to 238.5 billion yen beating a consensus estimate of 223 billion yen in a survey of 23 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 121 billion yen from 25.4 billion yen a year ago.

For the year to next March, Toyota forecast operating profit would rise to 1 trillion yen ($12.54 billion), its highest since the global financial crisis. Consensus forecasts have been for a full-year profit of 990 billion yen.

Toyota shares have gained more than a third since the broad market trough in late-November, outperforming local rivals Nissan (7201.T) and Honda (7267.T), U.S. competitors General Motors (GM.N) and Ford (F.N) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), but lagging BMW's (BMWG.DE) 41 percent jump. The main Topix share index .TOPX is up by a tenth over the same period.

($1 = 79.7750 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
