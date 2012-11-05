FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota trims global sales forecast; North America demand seen firm
November 5, 2012 / 6:33 AM / 5 years ago

Toyota trims global sales forecast; North America demand seen firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) revised down its groupwide global sales forecast for the fiscal year through March 2013 to 8.75 million vehicles from 8.80 million, although it saw slightly stronger demand in North America than previously anticipated.

Japan’s largest automaker revised up its forecast for North American sales in the fiscal year to 2.40 million vehicles from 2.38 million, while revising down its sales forecast in Europe to 790,000 vehicles from 830,000.

Toyota said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 79 yen compared with its previous assumption of 80 yen, and an euro rate of 100 yen versus its previous assumption of 101 yen.

Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
