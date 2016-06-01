FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Toyota in talks to buy robotics divisions from Alphabet: Nikkei
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
June 1, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Toyota in talks to buy robotics divisions from Alphabet: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee works under a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan February 5, 2016.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is in talks to buy two robotics divisions from Google parent Alphabet Inc, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker is discussing an acquisition of Alphabet's Boston Dynamics - known for the Cheetah, which is claimed to be the world's fastest-legged robot - and Schaft, a venture that was led by two former Tokyo University professors, the report said.

Toyota declined to comment beyond saying the company and its research and development arm, Toyota Research Institute, "regularly discuss possible collaborations with outside partners to help create ever-better cars and to advance our R&D efforts."

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
