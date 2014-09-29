FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHTSA reviews request to probe Toyota Corolla engine, brake issues
September 29, 2014 / 6:32 PM / 3 years ago

NHTSA reviews request to probe Toyota Corolla engine, brake issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A security guard walks under the logo of Toyota Motor Corp at the company's showroom in Tokyo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators said Monday they are evaluating a petition to investigate about 1.7 million Toyota Corolla compacts for alleged engine surging and brake failure.

The request was submitted by an unnamed consumer to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a letter dated September 11, the agency said.

The petition alleges that Corollas from model years 2006-2010 may experience engine surges at low speeds, and that its brakes may fail to stop the vehicle in time to prevent a crash.

NHTSA said the petitioner allegedly experience “multiple low-speed surge events” while driving a 2010 Corolla, including one that resulted in a collision with a parked vehicle in June.

The petition cited 163 similar complaints to NHTSA from Corolla owners, of which NHTSA, in a preliminary review, identified 141 complaints related to 2006-2010 Corollas.

NHTSA said copies of the petition and supporting documents will be posted in a public file.

Toyota Motor Sales USA, in a statement on Monday, said it “will fully cooperate with any inquiry regarding the petition.”

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
