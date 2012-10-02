Toyota says September U.S. auto industry sales best since March 2008

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said that September U.S. auto sales were the highest since March 2008, before the recent recession that cut deeply into new vehicle purchases.

Toyota, which showed a gain of 41.5 percent in September auto sales from the previous year, said the industry’s September sales rate will be 14.9 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.

Toyota is No. 3 in the U.S. auto market in sales, behind leader General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

In the 10 years prior to 2008, U.S. auto sales averaged nearly 17 million in new vehicle sales a year.