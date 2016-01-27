FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suzuki Motor denies report on Toyota tie-up talks
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 27, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

Suzuki Motor denies report on Toyota tie-up talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) said on Wednesday it was not discussing a tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), denying a Nikkei business daily report that the Japanese automakers were exploring a partnership that may include a cross-shareholding.

“It is not true that we have entered negotiations over a tie-up with Toyota,” Japan’s fourth-largest automaker said in a statement.

Shares in Suzuki opened 13 percent higher in early trade, compared with a 2.2 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei .N225 average.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.